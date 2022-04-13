How to Watch Coachella 2022 at Home

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is finally heading back to Indio, Calif., this weekend (April 15-17) after two years of a pandemic.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are set to headline the big event, with other A-list stars set to take the stage, including Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Louis the Child, Lil Baby, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Giveon, Doja Cat, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, Banda MS and many, many more.

If you can’t head to the desert to see the performances in person, that doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on the fun. For the tenth year, YouTube is returning to Coachella to give global music fans access to the festival with its two-weekend livestream, giving music lovers the opportunity to watch all of the weekend’s best performances from the comfort of your own home.

Besides live performances, the livestream will also feature artist interviews, YouTube Shorts behind-the-scenes content and sweepstakes, YouTube Premium pre-parties and more. For the first time, virtual festival-goers can also purchase exclusive Coachella and artist merchandise via YouTube Shopping and take part in YouTube’s Live Chat.

The livestream program, being co-hosted by Joe Kay, Therapy Gecko, and Veronica De La Cruz, starts at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST on Friday (April 15) and runs through Monday (April 18), including replays.

Check back in and watch the YouTube Coachella livestream below, or via the official YouTube channel here.