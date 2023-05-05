CIL Signs to Warner Records, Releases New Single ‘Devil In Your Eyes’: Exclusive

CIL, the 20-year-old pop artist who recently opened for Stevie Nicks on a string of spot dates, has signed to Warner Records, Billboard can exclusively reveal. The singer-songwriter commemorated the label deal by releasing a new single, the blistering “Devil In Your Eyes,” on Friday (May 5).

Explore Explore Stevie Nicks See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“’Devil In Your Eyes’ is about freedom,” CIL says in a statement. “It’s about realizing somebody wasn’t who you thought they were. You may break over them, but at least you’re breaking free.”

Related Prince to Be Honored With Minnesota Highway Sign

The Fort Collins, Colo. native moved to Los Angeles by herself as a teenager to pursue a music career after teaching herself piano as a child. Her debut single, the waltzing “One More Shot,” earned a following on TikTok upon its independent release last October, and has earned 12.6 million U.S. on-demand streams through Apr. 27, according to Luminate.

In March, CIL was tapped to open for Nicks for four dates on her U.S. arena tour, writing on social media that she was “beyond honored & grateful for the incredible opportunity.”

“CIL’s world-class vocals, combined with her genuine authenticity and moving personal story, are certain to make her one of the most important artist voices of this next generation,” says Aaron Bay-Schuck, Warner Records co-Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “She’s totally fearless, raw, vulnerable, real, and uncompromising in her mission to make emotional connections with people through her music. From the moment I met her, I knew she had to be a Warner Records artist. Tom [Corson] and I are grateful she felt the same way.”

“Devil In Your Eyes” marks CIL’s second release of 2023, following the track “Girl I Used To Be,” which was released in March. CIL is currently working on her first proper project for Warner Records.

“I’m so honored and excited to be joining Warner Records,” CIL says. “Aaron and the whole team have been amazing from the start – immediately understanding what I stand for and where I’m headed. I’m very grateful for their support in bringing my dreams to life.”