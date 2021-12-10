Ciara Takes the ‘Balance Challenge’ to a Whole New Level With Topless Twerking Video

Ciara consistently understands the assignment when it comes to the latest viral dance challenges, and the “Balance Challenge” is no exception.

As she dances to our November Chart Breaker CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah),” Ciara wears only a bright orange sarong and shows off her perfect balance and exquisite twerking skills while a bottle of rum stays put on her head. The “Balance Challenge” requires participants to balance a bottle on top of their heads while dancing, and Ciara naturally took it one, two… 10 steps further than everybody else.

“She Got Balance. #balancechallenge. That @TenToOneRum is fun!” the award-winning artist captioned the nearly 40-second clip via Instagram on Thursday.

Explore Explore Ciara See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Back in October, Ciara, 36, became a part owner, investor and director of the Ten to One Rum brand with founder and CEO Marc Farell. “The fun fact is that the first spirit that I had after I breastfed baby Win was Ten to One,” the “Level Up” singer told Rolling Stone in an interview about her latest business venture. “Also, when I was 21, the first time I got to have my drink, it was rum. It’s always kinda had this special place in my life, to be honest.”

Her husband Russ Wilson is easily the No. 1 fan of Ciara’s video, commenting, “See you later tonight after work hahaha #TenToOne.” And Kelly Rowland co-signed his effort when she wrote, “Well DAMNNNN RUSS!!!!”