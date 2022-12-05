Chuu’s First Post-LOONA Move Is a Jazzy Christmas Duet With R&B Crooner George: Watch

Following last week’s news of Chuu‘s removal from LOONA, the former girl group member is moving forward with a new seasonal duet.

As the latest installment in a series of singles produced by Korea’s Lotte Department Store, “Dear My Winter” dropped Monday (Dec. 5) as a new duet between Chuu, a current face for the retail brand, and rising R&B singer George. With a jazzy, old-timey production that brings the same nostalgia of classic Christmas songs, the harmonious collaboration highlights the duo’s softer vocals to sing of a “winter” lover that comes to them like a wrapped present or comforting holiday.

The accompanying video is also suited for the season with Chuu and George in cozy sweaters and blankets to duet inside an animated living room complete with a Christmas tree, fireplace and snow falling outside.

“Dear My Winter” is the latest solo release from Chuu this year, following her “Lullaby” duet with rapper-singer B.I from June, plus two covers of classic ’90s K-pop songs via “One and Half” in August and “Confession” in October. The star had been consistently building up solo work and appearances, in addition to performing with LOONA through the past years, until the confusing back-and-forth between the K-pop group and LOONA’s record label led to Chuu’s ousting. Billboard can confirm that this single was scheduled for release since at least mid-November, meaning that the current situation with Chuu and her label was not a factor in this song’s release.

There have been no further updates from either Chuu or her former record label BlockBerryCreative since the star posted a short message on her Instagram thanking fans for support. However, LOONA fans are still eager for answers and taking to social media asking for information.

Watch the “Dear My Winter” video from Chuu and George below: