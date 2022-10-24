Christina Perri and Husband Welcome ‘Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl’ After Previous Pregnancy Losses

“She’s here!” With that proud, excited announcement “Jar of Hears” singer Christina Perri and husband Paul Costabile announced the birth of their baby girl, Pixie Rose, on Sunday (Oct. 23) in a joyous Instagram post.

Explore Explore Christina Perri See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely,” Perri, 36, wrote. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl.” The joyous message was accompanied by a black and white image of Perri breastfeeding her daughter. The couple already share 4-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley and their newborn’s middle name is a tribute to their daughter Rosie, who was “born silent” in 2020.

Related Wayne Brady to Host 2022 American Music Awards

The baby was reportedly experiencing intestinal complications and Perri revealed that the infant would have required surgery after birth. In January 2020, Perri suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks. “We are shocked and completely heartbroken,” she wrote on social media. “We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like its also important to share this news too.”

Perri used the devastating loss to “help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame,” she wrote. “i am so sad but not ashamed. i am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. to all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you.”

After the loss of Rosie, Perri released a lullabies album called Songs for Rosie. Then, in May of this year, the couple revealed that they were expecting with a message delivered by older sister Carmella, who opened a box with a pink balloon attached to it revealing sonogram pictures inside.

Check out Perri’s post below.