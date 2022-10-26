Christina Aguilera Recreates ‘Stripped’ Look on TikTok

Christina Aguilera is giving fans some Halloween costume inspiration by throwing it back to her famous Stripped days.

The star took to TikTok this week to recreate a scene from her tour in support of her 2002 album, in which she’s telling a dancer onstage, “Just because my album’s name is Stripped, doesn’t mean that you can take my clothes off.”

2022 Xtina then shows off a Stripped-inspired look, complete with thick lashes and black and blonde streaked hair, as she struts around her house to a remix of her single, “Dirrty.”

Last week, Aguilera took to social media to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album. “My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the pop star reminisced over a montage of moments from the Stripped era on Twitter. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented who I was.”

She added, “Stripped gave me the strength and freedom as an artist to tell my story the way I wanted. Thank you to all of my fighters around the world for amplifying that strength and giving me the space to continue to share myself in my truest forms, #20YearsOfStripped more to come.”

Stripped — which included songs like “Beautiful,” “Fighter,” “Dirrty” and “Can’t Hold Us Down” — peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, and it spent an impressive 79 total weeks on the chart.