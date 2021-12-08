Christina Aguilera Recreates & Updates Her Iconic ‘Dirrty’ Outfit for 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Christina Aguilera brought the heat to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday (Dec. 7), where she took to the stage to sing a medley of hits spanning her two decade-long music career. During the performance — which preceded her accepting People’s Choice’s first-ever Music Icon award — Aguilera paid tribute to her “Dirrty” look with the help of a quick outfit change.

Aguilera began her hits medley with a dramatic and haunting rendition of her first hit single, “Genie in a Bottle,” dressed in a black floor-length ruffled gown. The song then transitioned into the instrumentals for her Stripped classic “Dirrty,” marking the arrival of her alter ego, Xtina. She traded the black gown for a leather and lace-up detailed take of her iconic yellow and black “Dirrty” bra top and chaps costume, which she originally wore for a live MTV performance in 2002. (The outfit also appeared in red in the official 2002 music video.) Aguilera also brought back the black streaks in her blonde hair from the look, which has been one of her most memorable over the course of her career.

After singing a snippet of “Dirrty,” Aguilera transitioned into “Fighter” and “Can’t Hold Us Down” before closing out with a stunning display of vocal agility with “Somos Nada” and signature hit, “Beautiful.”

Later in the evening, Aguilera accepted the Music Icon Award and said that receiving the award was “an exceptional honor.”

“I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it’s speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own,” Aguilera said in her acceptance speech. “My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to evoke change, my music is for you.”