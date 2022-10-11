Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Beautiful’ Music Video: ‘Put Your Mind, Body & Soul First’

Christina Aguilera is celebrating 20 years of her studio album Stripped, and to honor one of career’s biggest singles, the pop superstar revealed on Tuesday (Oct. 11) that she will be unveiling a brand new music video for “Beautiful.”

“In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I’m honored to share a new music video for Beautiful,” she wrote on Twitter, noting that the clip will be arriving on Oct. 19. “Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first.”

In the accompanying teaser clip, a group of young girls are seen at desks, applying heavy makeup in front of a phone attached to a ring light.

“Beautiful,” released in 2002, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated February 1, 2003 and spent 27 total weeks on the chart. Stripped — which, in addition to “Beautiful,” includes songs like “Fighter,” “Dirrty” and “Can’t Hold Us Down” — also peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, and it spent an impressive 79 total weeks on the chart.

The pop star famously received backlash when she introduced fans to “Xtina” for Stripped, dying her hair black, posing nude on magazine covers and overall flaunting a more sexually explicit persona for her 2002 album. “I hope I paved the way and helped set the ground rules that women can be any version of themselves they wanna be…and proud of it,” Aguilera told Cosmopolitan in 2018.