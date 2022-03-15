Christina Aguilera to Headline L.A. Pride 2022

Christina Aguilera took to social media on Tuesday morning (March 15) to announce that she’ll be headlining L.A. Pride this summer.

“I’m headlining @LAPride 2022!” the singer wrote using a purple heart emoji while sharing the event’s official poster. “Join me at the official #LAPrideinthePark music event Saturday, June 11, at LA State Historic Park, a nonprofit event benefiting the LGBTQIA+ community. Get your tickets at http://laprideinthepark.org.”

More acts joining the lineup for L.A. Pride are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The news comes on the heels of Aguilera appearing on one of three special NFT covers alongside fellow icons Madonna and Mariah Carey for Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music issue. Designed by Yam Karkai, the covers are a partnership with World of Women, a company designed to help welcome women enter the digital collectible space.

The superstar even shouted out her NFT, which will be auctioned off to benefit the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, during her speech at Billboard‘s annual Women in Music event earlier this month.

In other news, Aguilera recently released her new Spanish-language EP La Fuerza, a six-track project that features collaborations with Latin stars like Ozuna (“Santo“) and Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso (“Pa Mis Muchachas”). The EP bowed at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Latin Pop Albums chart upon its Jan. 21 release via Sony Latin, marking the Liberation singer’s return to the Latin charts for the first time since her 2000 studio album Mi Reflejo.

Check out Xtina’s L.A. Pride announcement below.