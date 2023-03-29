Christina Aguilera Focusing on Women’s Sexual Wellness as Chief Brand Advisor for Playground Intimacy Products

Christina Aguilera has long been an advocate for female empowerment. But in her new role as co-founder and chief brand advisor for the sexual wellness brand Playground, the singer is hoping to de-stigmatize the conversation around intimacy via a range of products that includes scented personal lubricants with names such as “Love Sesh,” “Date Night” (champagne & vanilla scented) and “Mini Escape” (coconut & sandalwood).

“Sex is an essential part of our overall wellness, and @hello.playground is here to remind you that EVERY part of your body, not just your hair or your face, deserves to be pampered,” Aguilera wrote in an Instagram post announcing her collaboration.

In another post, Aguilera said she’s spent her whole career encouraging everyone, “but especially women,” to feel empowered while owning their sexuality. “The better you feel about yourself, the better you can live your life and own EVERY capacity of it!” she wrote. “I am so proud to be a co-founder of @hello.playground an amazing women-owned brand that’s committed to making sexual wellness products more accessible and ✨FUN✨ for all!”

The products from the woman-owned brand — which also include the musk and oxwood-scented “After Hours” lubricant — can be ordered discreetly from home. In a statement on their site, the company promises that their “full-sensory” products spark “all five senses and multiple erogenous zones — enhancing your mood, mind and libido. Intentionally designed for a woman’s unique needs and desires, our proprietary formulas contain innovative biotech formulations and chemistry-enhancing ingredients.”

The plant-based products feature natural ingredients, are pH-balanced, vegan and 100% transparent, so users can see what they are putting into their bodies. They are also sustainably sourced, with bottles and caps that are made of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic and boxes made from 30% post-consumer waste.

Check out Aguilera’s post below.