Christina Aguilera Wears Nothing But a Smile (And Gloves) in 41st Birthday Pics

Christina Aguilera celebrated her 41st birthday in style over the weekend by sharing a series of classic Xtina pics with fans. “XTINA XLI,” the singer wrote alongside a series of five snaps in which she wore nothing but long, lace-up leather gloves, oversized black sunglasses and a pouty look enhanced by dark lip liner.

Aguilera, who turned 41 on Saturday, posed topless in front of a silver curtain in the pictures, with her long blonde hair covering up her chest. The images were another throwback to the singer’s edgy early millennium style, which she also rocked at the Dec. 7 People’s Choice Awards, where she took the stage for a medley of hits spanning her two decade-long music career. During the performance — which preceded her accepting People’s Choice’s first-ever Music Icon award — Aguilera also paid tribute to her classic “Dirrty” look with a quick outfit change.

The medley kicked off with a dramatic rendition of her debut 1999 hit single, “Genie in a Bottle,” which she performed while wearing a black floor-length ruffled gown, before the instrumentals for her Stripped classic “Dirrty” ushered in her alter ego, Xtina.

The singer’s edgier side was embodied in a leather and lace-up detailed take on her iconic yellow and black “Dirrty” bra top and chaps costume, which she originally wore for a live MTV performance in 2002. (The outfit also appeared in red in the official 2002 music video.) Aguilera also brought back the black streaks in her blonde hair from the look, which has been one of her most memorable over the course of her career. The performance also included snippets of Fighter,” “Can’t Hold Us Down” “Somos Nada” and “Beautiful.”

