Chris Martin Says ‘Of Course’ He’s Rooting For Grammy Rivals BTS

If you Wiki “good sport” this week the image at the top might just be of Chris Martin. That’s because in an interview with radio station Exa 96.9 FM in the Dominican Republic the Coldplay singer was askedif he’s backing BTS to win their first Grammy at the upcoming 2022 awards show.

“Of course [I’m rooting for BTS], man,” Martin told the show’s host. “I love them. I love those guys and I just wish them good things, always.” Chris has had nothing but good things to say about the South Korean septet since teaming up with them to record the song “My Universe” for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres album.

But keep in mind that Martin threw his vote behind BTS even though Coldplay will face off against the K-pop icons at the 64th annual Grammys, which are slated to take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Both groups are nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category for, respectively, BTS’ “Butter” and Coldplay’s “Higher Power.”

Unfortunately, Martin noted, their collab on “My Universe” did not make the eligibility deadline for this year’s Grammys, but the eternally sunshiny singer noted, “that’s next year, maybe, who knows?” The leading nominee at this year’s show — which will air on CBS and be hosted by the Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah — is Jon Batiste with 11, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber with 8 each. So far, the list of performers slated to appear on the show include BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile.

Watch Martin flex his impressive Spanish-speaking skills while talking about Coldplay’s recently launched low-carbon world tour and his hopes for BTS in the interview below.