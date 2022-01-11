Chris Martin Reveals That a Classic ’80s Sci-Fi Film Inspired His Music Career

Great Scott! Chris Martin stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (Jan. 11) and revealed Back to the Future is the reason why Coldplay exists today.

Dishing to Kelly Clarkson about his favorite covers to perform on tour, the singer listed Michael J. Fox joining him and his bandmates on stage at MetLife Stadium back in 2016 as a major highlight. “My No. 1, probably, is Michael J. Fox came and played two of the songs from Back to the Future with us. … That was really wonderful,” he said. “Him coming to play ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and stuff, that was wonderful.”

As the talk show host reminisced about the 1985 sci-fi classic, Martin shared his special connection to the iconic performance of the Chuck Berry song. He told the host, “That’s what made me want to be in a band, you know? That scene, yeah” before joking that some members of the audience were “probably too young to remember” the now 36-year-old film.

“I grew up in real farmland of England, before the internet,” he continued. “So any music on TV … The first thing I ever recorded was, there was a show called The A-Team. And I had a cassette recorder and held it against the TV to record the theme tune.”

On the heels of Coldplay’s ninth studio album, 2021’s Music of the Spheres – which includes hit BTS collab “My Universe” — the singer has recently hinted that the band may be headed toward retirement following their next LP, which they’re aiming to release in 2025.

Watch Martin’s chat with Clarkson below.