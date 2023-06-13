Chris Hemsworth Proves He’s the Biggest Sheerio By Hitting 2023 Ed Sheeran Concert Trifecta: ‘I’m a Borderline Stalker’

There are Ed Sheeran fans, and then there’s Chris Hemsworth. The Thor star proved that he’s a gold-star Sheerio over the weekend when he attended his third show on Ed’s Mathematic Tour over the weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“Saw Ed Sheeran for the 3rd time this year. Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker… mostly Ed says that actually, but hey I’m just a really supportive mate,” Hemsworth tweeted alongside video from the show and backstage footage of the actor — and pal Matt Damon — chilling with Sheeran and then letting loose an excited primal scream at the end of “Galway Girl.”

“Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ!,” Hemsworth added, noting that Sheeran made history on Sunday when he played to his biggest U.S. audience to date, 89,000, setting an attendance record at the venue during the second of two sold-out shows. Charlamagne Tha God was also on hand for the historic moment, posting a pic on the Power 105 feed congratulating Sheeran on his feat along with a photo featuring the singer and Hemsworth flanking the DJ/talk show host.

Hemsworth and Sheeran have been friends for a while, with the actor posting footage in February of this year in which they swapped their tools of the trade backstage at Ed’s Brisbane concert, with Hemsworth handing over a prop Thor’s hammer and the singer giving up one of his guitars. “So basically I am really into like trading trade tools for trade tools,” Sheeran said at the time.

Sheeran’s tour rolls on, with the singer slated to perform at the 2,500-capacity History club in Toronto on Friday (June 16) and the city’s Rogers Centre the next night.

Check out Hemsworth and Charlamagne’s posts below.

