Chloe Says It’s ‘Disturbing’ to Be Compared To & Pitted Against Sister Halle

Chloe is trying to pave her own lane, but as one-half of the duo Chloe x Halle, online commenters can’t help but compare her to her younger sister. In an interview with In the Know, Chloe Bailey talked about how disappointed she feels when people try to pit her against Halle due to the differences in how they present themselves.

Speaking of coming together with Halle to create music, Chloe said, “There were no downsides on our side” to working with each other, but later shared the one negative aspect as they forge their own careers. “I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I. It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing,” she added. “It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways. So that’s the only downside.”

Now, Chloe is working on solo material while Halle is starring as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Chloe has embraced her sexier side since releasing her debut solo track “Have Mercy” — which debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and she continues to receive backlash online, something she says has served as a major inspiration to her upcoming music.

“I’m not the most confident person. Every day, I’m constantly thinking, ‘Oh, what’s wrong with me?’ So we’re all going through that. But I have to remind myself that it’s bigger than me,” the 23-year-old said. “Now I can easily say, ‘Oh yeah, they can talk about me. I’ll just put it in my songs again.’ You know? If no one ever said anything negative about me, I would have never made ‘Have Mercy.’ I would have never made half the records that are going to be on my album.”

Chloe also shared with In the Know that her mentor, Beyoncé, was one of her first inspirations to helping her feel comfortable with the skin she’s in. “I can honestly and genuinely say it was Beyoncé who made me look at my body and say maybe it is OK to have my body. Maybe it is OK to have a plump butt. Maybe it is OK to have to shake and jump to fit in my jeans,” the “Have Mercy” singer explained, referencing Beyoncé’s verse on “Savage.” “During the ‘Bootylicious’ era, I would go and see her flaunting her curves and be like, ‘She looks damn good!’”