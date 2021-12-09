Watch Chlöe Cover Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ With Some Bonus Whistle Notes

Chlöe Bailey is back with another cover, and she’s slowing things down with a little Adele.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday (Dec. 9) to post a video of her passionately singing “Easy on Me,” the lead single from Adele’s blockbuster new album 30.

“There ain’t no gold in this river/ That I’ve been washin’ my hands in forever/ I know there is hope in these waters/ But I can’t bring myself to swim/ When I am drowning in this silence/ Baby, let me in,” she belted, before launching into soaring whistle tones by the end of the song’s chorus, peppered with some bonus vocal runs.

“Easy on Me” logs its sixth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, while 30 debuted at No. 1 on the Dec. 4-dated Billboard 200 and has maintained the top spot since.

Chlöe adds “Easy on Me” to the catalog of hits she’s covered this past year, including Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain,” Cardi B’s “Be Careful” and The Weeknd’s “Earned It.”

As for Chlöe’s follow-up to her debut solo single “Have Mercy,” new music is on the way. In an August interview with Billboard, the singer revealed that her first album is “90% done” and said that making the record has made her “the most liberated and happy that I have felt.”

Watch Chlöe’s cover of “Easy on Me” below.