Chlöe Bailey Claps Back at Haters: ‘I Like How You Can’t Criticize My Singing’

Chlöe Bailey has a message for the haters: She’s flattered.

Late Monday, the rising songstress brushed off the people with a habit of bashing her on social media with nothing but confidence and a healthy sense of humor.

“I like how you can’t criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find…that’s a compliment,” she tweeted along with a number of sassy emoji faces.

The singer decided to issue the retort after some fans on the platform voiced their disapproval of her sensuous cover of Minnie Riperton‘s 1974 No. 1 hit “Lovin’ You,” calling it — among other things — overly “sexy,” “too much” and “so extra” in the comments.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time one of Bailey’s interpretations of a classic has drawn backlash: Last summer, she was criticized during her Juneteenth performance of Nina Simone‘s “Feeling Good” for over-sexualizing the song with fierce choreography that some viewers felt overshadowed her exquisite vocals. Ultimately, Simone’s own granddaughter, ReAnna Simone Kelly, stepped in to defend the elder half of Chloe x Halle, tweeting, “What y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it.”

More recently, the “Have Mercy” singer has also spoken out about being pitted against her younger sister Halle Bailey now that they’re pursuing separate projects outside of Chloe x Halle. “It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing,” she said in an interview with In the Know. “It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways.”

Check out Chlöe’s latest troll-slamming kiss-off below.