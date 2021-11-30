Chicago, Brian Wilson Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2022 U.S. Tour

Two of rock’s most enduring icons, horn-driven Windy City stalwarts Chicago and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, announced dates for a 2022 summer U.S. tour on Tuesday (Nov. 30). The co-headlining 25-city outing is slated to kick off on June 7 at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona and keep the acts on the road through a July 26 date at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.

Wilson will be joined by his BB co-founder singer/guitarist Al Jardine and South African singer/guitarist Blondie Chaplin, who was briefly a member of the legendary surf pop band from 1972-1973. Tickets for the Live Nation-produced tour will go on sale on Friday (Dec. 3) at 10 a.m. local time here and here.

In February, the Beach Boys entered into an intellectual property partnership with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group that covers the legendary Southern California group’s recordings, brand, memorabilia and select compositions. As part of the deal, Iconic will acquire a controlling interest in the IP, with the group and members’ heirs retaining an interest moving forward.

Three of the original members — Wilson, Mike Love and Jardine — as well as the estate of Carl Wilson said in a statement at the time that, “The Beach Boys and our songs have been one of the great joys of our lives. For more than half a century, we’ve witnessed generations of fans from all corners of the world come together to celebrate our music, dancing and singing along to the songs that we have loved and performed for decades. As we look towards the upcoming 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys, we wanted a partner to help expand opportunities for our brand, while continuing to preserve our tradition as a band whose music transcends the test of time.”

Check out the dates for the tour below:

June 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

June 10 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 11 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

June 21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 13 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 22 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 26 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre