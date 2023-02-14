Charlie Puth Announces The Charlie Live Experience 2023 Tour With Clever TikTok Video: See the Dates

Charlie Puth is hitting the road this spring and created a viral TikTok to share the news on Tuesday (Feb. 14).

On the social platform, the pop star started with layers of roaring applause before adding snippets of his hit singles “Attention” and the JungKook-assisted “Left and Right.” Then, he included narration by a female announcer before unveiling the finished product: “Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriter-producer Charlie Puth presents The Charlie Live Experience. See him live in concert across North America in 2023.”

Following a festival stop at Mexico’s Corona Capital Guadalajara on May 20, The Charlie Live Experience is set to kick off on May 24 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas. From there, Puth will hit major cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City across 30 dates before wrapping up July 11 with a show at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 17) at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation’s website. A special pre-sale with select VIP ticket packages will begin two days prior on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

The tour follows Puth’s series of One Night Only shows at the tail end of 2022, which saw him play an intimate run of theaters and smaller venues across the U.S. to finally debut his latest album Charlie live to his fans for the first time.

In December, the “That’s Hilarious” singer celebrated turning 31 by taking his romance with childhood friend Brooke Sansone public.

Check out Charlie’s TikTok announcement and complete list of upcoming tour dates below.