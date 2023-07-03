Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez’s ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ Hits 3 Billion YouTube Views

Charlie Puth may be in the midst of a headlining tour, and Selena Gomez may be enjoying one of the year’s biggest songs with her remix of Rema’s “Calm Down,” but the two Grammy-nominated pop stars are still reaping the benefits of “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” their 2016 duet.

The music video for “We Don’t Talk Anymore” has surpassed 3 billion views on YouTube, joining a select few music videos to hit the impressive milestone. The duet served as the third radio single from Puth’s 2016 debut album, Nine Track Mind, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. In December 2018, just a little more than two years after the music video’s release, “We Don’t Talk Anymore” crossed the 2 billion-view mark on YouTube.

Helmed by Phil Pinto, the video tracks Puth and a former lover as they work through living without each other in New York City. The protagonists cycle through concerts, parties and dates with other people, but they simply cannot forget each other. Nonetheless, they never take the leap to reach out to one another, hence the song’s title.

Other notable music videos that have reached the 3-billion milestone include Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” Katy Perry’s “Roar” and Puth’s own “See You Again” (with Wiz Khalifa), which has clocked more than 5.9 billion views to date.

Puth has earned four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Attention” (No. 5) and “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (No. 9). On the Billboard 200, the acclaimed singer-songwriter has earned three consecutive top 10 albums. Gomez has earned nine top 10 hits on the Hot 100, including her sole chart-topper, 2019’s “Lose You to Love Me.” Rare, Gomez’s third solo studio album, was the first album released in the 2020s to top the Billboard 200.

Watch the music video for “We Don’t Talk Anymore” above.