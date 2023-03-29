Charlie Puth Loves & Fights With Sabrina Carpenter in ‘That’s Not How This Works’ Short Film

Charlie Puth unveiled his new short film “That’s Not How This Works” on Wednesday (March 29) co-starring Sabrina Carpenter.

The six-minute mini-movie charts a fictitious relationship between the two pop sensations — from her gifting him with a gorgeous upright piano for his birthday and watching him blow out the candles on his cake to flirtatiously painting their apartment together and playfully debating whether he can boil a live crab to make a romantic dinner.

Yet the swooning highs, like telling each other “I love you” for the first time or playing a candlelit game of Operation, eventually give way to lows full of fighting (“I don’t care that you were flirting, I just want you to admit that you were”) and screaming, and as the relationship arc plays back in his mind, a heartbroken Puth tries to capture the memories in sound.

A link in the video’s description on YouTube directs fans to pre-save Puth’s new single, also titled “That’s Not How This Works,” which will be released Friday (March 31) and will feature not only Carpenter but also Dan + Shay in some capacity.

The song marks the first new release from the “That’s Hilarious” singer in the wake of his self-titled 2022 album Charlie. Next, he’ll be hitting the road this summer for The Charlie Live Experience with openers Blue DeTiger and Alexander Stewart.

Meanwhile, Carpenter just unveiled the deluxe edition of her own breakthrough 2022 full-length, Emails I Can’t Send, which featured new bonus tracks “Feather,” “Lonesome” and “Things I Wish You Said” as well as a remix of her hit single “Nonsense” with Coi Leray.

Watch Puth and Carpenter’s short film for “That’s Not How This Works” below.