Charlie Puth Reveals Release Date for New Album, Says It ‘Was Born on the Internet’

Charlie Puth is gearing up to release his third studio album, and dropped not only its respective artwork via Instagram on Thursday (July 7), but also its release date, along with a message regarding its creation.

The artwork for Charlie features the 30-year-old pop singer wearing a white tank top and black leather pants as he leans against a white cube. Snippets of phrases and doodles also float above Puth’s head.

“This is the official artwork for my album CHARLIE. This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art,” he captioned the image. “Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you. CHARLIE – out October 7th, 2022.”

Puth has released three songs from his upcoming project — “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious,” and most recently, “Left and Right” featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Charlie marks Puth’s first album since his 2018 sophomore effort, Voicenotes.

During his April 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the pop singer recalled Elton John saying to him, “You know, your music sucked in 2019. It wasn’t good.” While the comment was disheartening for him to hear, Puth used it as inspiration to make his music more truthful.

“I was going through a messy breakup, and I think that was also going alongside it. It was kind of a wakeup call. I was in denial a little bit … Then, the whole world shut down and I was able to sit with my new way of making music and just decided I would never put out a song again if it weren’t the truth, ” he shared at the time, adding that his upcoming album Charlie is now “the most ‘me’ music ever.”

See the artwork for Charlie below.