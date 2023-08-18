Charlie Puth Applies Sultry ‘Lipstick’ Ahead of Fourth Studio LP: Stream It Now

Charlie Puth turns up the steam for “Lipstick,” the first cut from his forthcoming studio album.

A collaboration with producers Happy Perez and Pop Wansel, “Lipstick” slipped out at the stroke of midnight, and will serve as the lead single from Puth’s fourth studio album, according to Atlantic Records.

The tune has an old-school groove, over which Puth sings, “Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body/Just to show these bitches that you’re mine/ Lipstick on my collar show ‘em you ain’t no hobby/ You’re the one who gets it all the time.”

Puth’s next album is listed as “coming soon.” It’s the followup to 2022’s Charlie, which carried the singles “Light Switch”, “That’s Hilarious”, “Left and Right” with Jungkook of BTS, and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, his third consecutive top 10 LP on the all-genres tally. The U.S. artist’s debut Nine Track Mind from 2016 peaked at No. 6, and his sophomore effort, 2018’s Voicenotes, reached No. 4.

Puth’s career revved up with an assist on Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again,” which appeared on the Furious 7 soundtrack. The track gave Puth his first and only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in 2015, and charted on the all-genre tally for a total of 52 weeks. Recently, the singer and songwriter marked his official return to the Fast & Furious franchise with a feature on the Fast X single “Angel Pt. 2.”

Back in March, he released a short film co-starring Sabrina Carpenter, “That’s Not How This Works,” and a single with the same name, featuring Dan + Shay and Carpenter.

Puth returns to the road next month with The Charlie Live Experience, for an international run that will see him head to Australia for the first time in October and November.

Stream “Lipstick” below.



