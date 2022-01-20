Charlie Puth Can’t Turn Off His Desire on New Single Funky ‘Light Switch’

Charlie Puth has a love he just can’t shake on his new single, “Light Switch.” The funky, uptempo track the singer has been teasing for months dropped on Thursday morning (Jan. 20) as the first taste of Charlie, his upcoming follow-up to 2018’s Grammy-nominated Voicenotes.

“You turn me on like a light switch/ When you’re movin’ your body around and around/ Now, I don’t wanna fight this/ You know how to just make me want/ You turn me on like a light switch/ When you’re movin’ your body around and around/ You got me in a tight grip,” he sings over a propulsive beat in a longing falsetto on the track he produced and co-wrote with longtime collaborators Jake Torrey and JKash.

Puth, 30, breaks down the frustration of trying to walk away and getting pulled right back every time on the bouncy track that features the familiar click of a light switch on the chorus. And while little is known about the album so far, Puth has been dropping nuggets about “Switch” on his social feeds for months, noting on Dec. 28 that in the three years since Voicenotes, his voice has changed for a very good reason.

“First thing you’ll notice is my voice sounds different because I had my nose fixed and tonsils out…I sound less…scratchy hahah,” he tweeted. He’s also posted a series of TikTok videos cued to the single’s instantly earworm refrain, with the official video for the track slated to drop at noon ET on Thurdsay.

Listen to “Light Switch” and see some of Puth’s TikTok teases below.

@charlieputh whoever makes the best video with this sound… i’ll text you the song before it drops on Jan 14 💚💡 ♬ Light Switch – Charlie Puth