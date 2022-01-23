Fans Choose Charlie Puth’s ‘Light Switch’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Charlie Puth‘s latest song “Light Switch” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 21) on Billboard, choosing the singer-songwriter’s bouncy track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Produced by Puth himself, and co-written with longtime collaborators Jake Torrey and JKash, “Light Switch” brought in nearly 46% of the vote, beating out new music by Christina Aguilera (La Fuerza), YoungBoy Never Broke Again (Colors), Gayle (“Ur Just Horny”), Lana Del Rey (“Watercolor Eyes”), and others.

“Light Switch” possesses a dreamy ’80s sheen and a ton of Puth’s personal touches, from lip-smacking ad-libs to hooks nestled into bigger hooks, making for both a breathtaking pop fantasia and welcome return. It marks Puth’s first solo single since 2019 and follows his 2018 sophomore album, Voicenotes, which featured pop radio mainstays “Attention” and “How Long.” The 30-year-old artist is currently at work on his upcoming album, Charlie.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with almost 35% of the vote was Aguilera’s new Spanish-language EP, La Fuerza, which translates to “The Force.” The six-song release is the pop sensation’s first body of work in the language since 2000’s Mi Reflejo. The 41-year-old taps into a variety of styles on the EP, working with Latin music powerhouse Ozuna on high-energy “Santo” and diving into compelling emotive ballads like “Somos Nada.”

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.