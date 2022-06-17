×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Charlie Puth And BTS’ Jungkook Have Cut a Collaboration ‘Left and Right’

If the song accumulates 500,000 pre-saves, Puth promises to release it in full next Friday (June 24).

Jungkook
Jungkook Courtesy of BIGHIT

Charlie Puth has recruited K-pop royalty for his next project — a collaboration with BTSJungkook.

Late Thursday, Puth dropped a viral video in which he rings Jungkook and offers the star some suggestions on how to sing “Left and Right”.

“Hey man, what does it sound like when you sing ‘Memories follow me left and right,'” Puth enquires.

Jungkook obliges. For his next test, Puth asks Jungkook to stand to the left of the mic and sing “I can be over here,” and then do it to the right.

Not a problem.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

BTS

Charlie Puth

Jungkook

See latest videos, charts and news

“And it sounds like this,” Puth enthuses as he plays a cut. “This is gonna be crazy,” he adds.

Related

Drake

Every Song Ranked on Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' Album: Critic's Picks

Puth also dangles a carrot. If the song accumulates 500,000 pre-saves, he promises to release it in full next Friday (June 24).

ARMY is still wiping away the tears following the news that BTS would take a hiatus, with no firm plan for a reunion.

In the meantime, the seven members will embark on solo careers, with j-hope said to be working on an album. We now know what Jungkook has been busy with.

“Left and Right” will presumably appear on Puth’s forthcoming third studio album, Charlie, due out later this year.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad