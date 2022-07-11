Charlie Puth Shows Off His Abs & Declares the Arrival of ‘Jorts Season’

Charlie Puth is seen backstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California.

Charlie Puth is heating things up over on Instagram. On Sunday July 10, the “See You Again” flaunted his abs in an Instagram post to his 16.5 million followers.

Sporting a sleeveless black shirt, a pair of jorts and white socks, Charlie lifted his shirt to give us a peek at his summer body. “It’s jorts season,” he captioned the sizzling new post. His comments section quickly filled with admirers, with one fan commenting “never wanted to be a pair of jorts so bad.” “I’m free any day of the week,” remarked another user.

Explore Explore Charlie Puth See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The new pictures come on the heels of Charlie’s recent album announcement. On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter revealed that his forthcoming album titled Charlie is slated for an Oct. 7 release. “This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year,” he wrote. “I hope you scream-cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you.”

The upcoming set, his third studio album, follows a string of singles including “Light Switch,” which hit No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100; “That’s Hilarious”; and, most recently, “Left and Right” with BTS’ Jung Kook, which debuted at No. 22 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Global 200 Excl. U.S.

Puth has notched a pair of top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, the most recent of which (Voicenotes) peaked at No. 4. On the Hot 100, Charlie has amassed 12 entries including top 10 hits like “Attention,” “I Hope” with Gabby Barrett), and the No. 1 smash “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa.