Charli XCX Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Wisdom Teeth Removal

Ouch! Charli XCX shared a snap from a hospital bed on Thursday (Jan. 5) after having her wisdom teeth removed.

In the selfie, the “Hot In It” singer lays in the post-op bed with with giant packs of gauze on her jaw, a monitor jokingly stuck to her forehead and one shoulder falling out of her hospital gown. But never fear, she made it clear in the cheeky caption that she’s already on the chaotic mend, writing, “all my wisdom has gone. dumb and inexplicable decisions only from now on.”

If Charli is committed to only dumb decisions post-surgery, one of her smartest decisions of 2022 was releasing her fifth studio album Crash last March. Not only did the studio set — which contained pop-driven singles like “Good Ones,” “Beg For You” with Rina Sawayama and “Baby” — notch the star her very first top 10 album of her career, it also landed at No. 17 on Billboard‘s best albums of 2022 list.

Throughout the rest of the year, Charli hit the stage at the “Live From the Upside Down” concert to celebrate the Season 4 premiere of Netflix’s Stranger Things, celebrated the 10th anniversary of “I Love It” with Icona Pop by dropping a brand new remix and took over day one of Life Is Beautiful 2022 in Las Vegas along with female powerhouses like Alison Wonderland and Blu DeTiger. There was also the moment where she and Lorde almost dressed up as one another for Halloween, too.

See Charli’s post-surgery selfie below.