Charli XCX Teases Club-y Rina Sawayama Collab

Charli XCX gave fans a tiny sneak preview of her upcoming collab with Rina Sawayama on Monday (Dec. 27) in a 20-second TikTok video. Explaining that she was going to run down a bit of Rina’s verse on the as-yet-untitled song, Charli stared into the camera as the upbeat dance track pumped out of the speakers.

“Coming and going just as you please (ah ah ahhh)/ Separated by a degree/ Hesitated illusion so far out reach (ah ah ahhh),” Sawayama sings on the track with a throwback house groove. “That’s that, you don’t need any more than that,” Charli laughed.

Charli also uploaded a four-second TikTok on Tuesday morning (Dec. 28) in which she and two dancers are practicing some athletic moves to an unnamed track, with XCX taking center stage in a black bikini-like outfit with free-flowing fringe.

Charli released the synth-heavy “New Shapes,” a collab with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, last month. The track, along with the preview song “Good Ones,” will appear on her upcoming fifth studio album, Crash (March 18); she’s already revealed that the collection will feature Sawayama, Oneohtrix Point Never, A.G. Cook, The 1975’s George Daniel and Ariel Rechtshaid. A planned North American spring tour is slated to kick off on March 26 at the Fox Theatre in Oakland, California and run through an April 29 gig at the Byline Bank Aragon ballroom in Chicago.

The singer was slated to appear with actor Paul Rudd on the 2021 season finale of Saturday Night Live, but her performance was called off due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in New York linked to the quickly spreading Omicron variant.

Check out the preview below.