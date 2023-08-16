Charli XCX’s ‘Speed Drive’ Finally Has a Music Video (With a Sam Smith Cameo)

Barbie summer isn’t over yet — not if Charli XCX has something to say about it. On Wednesday (Aug. 16), the “Beg For You” singer released her long-awaited music video for “Speed Drive,” nearly one month after the theatrical release of Great Gerwig’s Barbie.

The English pop star kept the visual somewhat simple, appearing alongside social media personality Devon Lee Carlson in a pink convertible car. Charli takes the passenger seat in a white onesie, pink feathered boa and sunglasses, while Carlson kicks the car into overdrive to do doughnuts in an abandoned parking lot. Just moments after getting out of the car to dance to the track, Charli’s phone rings — to the tune of her 2016 car-centric track “Vroom Vroom” — and she accepts a call from a special friend who also appears on Barbie: The Album.

“Did you have a chance to listen to the new mix, babe? What did you think?” Sam Smith asks her from a dressing room, wearing a satin pink robe. “I’m actually on set of a music video right now,” Charli tells the “Man I Am” singer. “Oh okay, sorry, it’s just that we gotta submit it so we can get it out,” they add, to which Charli suggests, “Maybe I can call you back right after and we can talk, is that good?” “Love it,” Smith replies.

The track then picks up again, and — after a makeup, hair and wardrobe adjustment — Charli wildly dances to the song in a black overcoat and pink baseball cap as Carlson continues to whip around the parking lot. Charli later rejoins her for a drive, but they crash — likely a nod to the pop star’s 2022 album, Crash.

Following the release of Barbie: The Album, “Speed Drive” became Charli XCX’s first song since 2014 to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 73 on the all-genre tally. The track was featured prominently in Barbie during a scene in which the titular character escapes inept Mattel executives.

Watch the visual for “Speed Drive” in the video below.