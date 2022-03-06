Charli XCX Performs Upcoming ‘Crash’ Album Tracks ‘Beg for You’ & ‘Baby’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Charli XCX has finally made it to Studio 8H.

After postponing her Saturday Night Live musical guest appearance in December over concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19, the 29-year-old pop star returned to the late-night comedy sketch show on March 5 to preview songs from her upcoming album, Crash.

Charli opened with the house-inspired “Beg for You,” which features R&B-pop singer Rina Sawayama on the recorded version. The singer followed up with the disco-fied track “Baby.”

Both songs will appear on the pop star’s upcoming fifth album, Crash, which is scheduled for release on March 18 through Atlantic Records/Warner UK. Crash follows her 2020 lockdown release, How I’m Feeling Now.

Later in the episode, Charli appeared in a pre-recorded musical sketch alongside host Oscar Isaac as a singing meatball growing out of cast member Sarah Sherman’s armpit. Watch it below.

Charli XCX previously performed on SNL in December 2014, delivering “Boom Clap” and “Break the Rules” with an all-female backing band.

The singer will embark on a tour through North America, United Kingdom and Europe, starting March 26 at the Fox Theatre in Oakland, Calif. The trek is currently scheduled to wrap in late July.

Watch Charli XCX's SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.