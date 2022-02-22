Charli XCX Says Collab With SEVENTEEN’s Vernon Will Be Here ‘Actually Kinda Soon’

Hold tight, Charli XCX fans! The pop star’s new single with SEVENTEEN‘s Vernon is on the way.

“So, @charli_xcx and @pledis_17 when’s the collab coming?” NME tweeted on Monday, leading the pop star to retweet the question with a rather coy answer. “Actually kinda soon…,” she responded, sending her more than 3.6 million followers into a frenzy of anticipation.

Charli has made it no secret she’s a fan of the K-pop idol, first tweeting earlier this month, “how do i get in touch with Vernon??” before asking point blank if the singer wanted to work together. Clearly, the appreciation was mutual, as Vernon tweeted back from SEVENTEEN’s official account, “YES…still can’t believe this is real wow” with a pair of mind-blown emojis.

While the How I’m Feeling Now singer has yet to hint at what the K-pop-infused track could sound like, it will follow her recent all-star team-ups with Rina Sawayama and Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens on “Beg for You” and “New Shapes,” respectively — both of which will appear alongside lead single “Good Ones” on her upcoming fifth studio album Crash.

In other good news, Charli is about to get a second chance to perform as musical guest on this season of Saturday Night Live, after she was forced to back out of the late-night sketch series’ Christmas episode amid the height of COVID-19’s omicron variant surge in New York City. Now, she’s set to take the stage at Studio 8H on March 5 opposite host Oscar Isaac.

Check out Charli’s response about the Vernon collab below.