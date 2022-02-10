Charli XCX Says She’s ‘Grappling’ With Her Mental Health Amid Criticisms of ‘Crash’ Album Rollout

Charli XCX is taking a step back from social media. The “Beg For You” singer issued a personal statement to her Twitter on Thursday (Feb. 10), and revealed that she is currently struggling with her mental health as people online have criticized the rollout of her forthcoming album, Crash, and will be lessening her internet presence as a result.

“I’ve noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me — for the choices of songs I’ve chosen to release, for the way I’ve decided to roll out my campaign, for the things I need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I’ve ever done, for things I say, things I do etc.,” she explained. “I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it.”

This doesn’t mean that Charli will be gone from the internet entirely. “In the meantime, I’m thinking of just drafting tweets from afar when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can’t really handle it here right now,” the singer concluded her post.

After the Charli released her statement, she announced that the official music video for her and Rina Sawayama‘s “Beg For You” will be arriving on Friday at 9 a.m PT. The single is the third offering of what fans can expect from her final album with Atlantic Records, and comes after the release of “Good Ones” and “New Shapes” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens. Crash is set to arrive on March 18.

The star has previously been open about her mental health. “[I go into] my thoughts and feelings about my mental state and what life is supposed to be as an artist, my depression, and my insecurities,” she told SPIN in 2019 about using her music to candidly explore her mental health, and how that impacted her third album. “I’m being more honest than ever before. It’s been very therapeutic.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The organization provides free and confidential resources 24 hours a day, every day.