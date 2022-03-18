Charli XCX’s ‘Crash’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

The pandemic has been a drag, no doubt about it. But it certainly hasn’t cramped Charli XCX’s style. If anything, the lockdowns and loneliness has got the Brit’s creative electricity firing.

Charli XCX today releases Crash, her fifth studio album and second LP since the start of the global health crisis.

In those two, strange years, Charli has released two more DJ mixes and a live album. Her most recent LP, How I’m Feeling Now, was recorded in a single month during isolation, dropped in May 2020, and was nominated for the Mercury Prize and a Brit Award for British female solo artist.

Spanning 12 tracks, Crash includes the previously released cuts “Good Ones”, “New Shapes” featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polache, “Beg For You” featuring Rina Sawayama, and her most recent single, “Baby.”

A U.S tour in support of the new collection is slated to kick off next Saturday (May 26) in Oakland, CA, followed by U.K. and European shows through May and June.

The singer, songwriter and producer, has 11 U.K. Top 40 singles, including a No. 1 with Icona Pop on 2013’s fuel-injected “I Love It”.

