Céline Dion Celebrates Son’s 21st Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo: ‘You Are Always Carried by Our Love’

Celine Dion poses in the press room during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A proud mom. Céline Dion celebrated her firstborn turning 21 on Tuesday (Jan. 25) by sharing a tender picture from his birth.

In the photo, the superstar can be seen cradling a newborn Rene-Charles while her late husband and manager René Angélil, who died in 2016 following a years-long battle with throat cancer, looks down on the baby. “René-Charles, 21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents,” Dion wrote in the caption in both her native French and English.

She continued: “Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me. We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand. Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true. Happy Birthday René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you! T.V.E.C. – Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…”

The five-time Grammy winner is also mom to 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, whom she shares with her late husband.

Earlier in January, Dion was forced to scrap the remaining dates on the North American leg of her Courage World Tour due to health challenges involving “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that are keeping her from the stage. The medical issue issue also delayed the start of her latest Las Vegas residency, which was initially planned to debut in November at the Theatre at Resorts World.

Meanwhile, an as-yet-untitled feature-length documentary on the singer’s iconic career has been in the works from Sony Music since last September, with Irene Taylor directing.

Read Dion’s loving birthday tribute to her son below.