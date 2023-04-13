Celine Dion Drops Moving Ballad ‘Love Again’ From Nick Jonas/Priyanka Chopra Romantic Drama

Céline Dion is back in her love overload lane on the moving title track to the upcoming Nick Jonas/Priyanka Chopra romantic drama Love Again. The singer dropped the song on Thursday morning (April 13), in which she softly sings, “Cuz you don’t have to move a mountain, just keep moving/ Every move is a new emotion/ And you don’t have to find the answers, just keep trying/ The sun will rise again/ The storms subside again/ This is not the end/ And you will love again.”

The gentle piano and acoustic guitar track was written by Dan Wilson and Rosaileen Scher (and produced by Wilson) and it features Dion, 55, singing the emotional lyrics, “Summer rain, day by day, sadness fades, the wound is healing/ And time goes by, the eyes will dry and you will find someone to heal with.”

The track will appear in the upcoming film in which Chopra plays Mira Ray, a woman mourning the loss of her fiancé who uses texts to feel connected to him following his death. A trailer that dropped on Valentine’s Day showed Chopra’s Mira trying to move on by going on her first date since his death in which she’s set up with a character played by her real-life husband Jonas. “Maybe we should just take it slow,” she says as they try an awkward first kiss in the back of a cab. Dion also co-stars in the film as herself and acting as a guide to journalist Rob Burns (Sam Heughan), who connects with Mira after she accidentally texts him.

“Love Again” is the first new music from Dion since she revealed in December that she is suffering from the rare neurological disorder Stiff-Person Syndrome. “As you know, I’ve always been an open book. And I wasn’t ready to say anything before,” Dion said in a solemn clip in which she revealed her diagnosis. “But I’m ready now… ’I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

Stiff-Person Syndrome causes muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Due to the severe muscle spasms that Dion said “affect every aspect of my daily life,” she announced that she could not re-start her tour in Europe in February as planned. Subsequently, all of her spring 2023 dates were moved to 2024 and 8 of her summer 2023 shows were cancelled.

Love Again is due in theaters on May 12.

