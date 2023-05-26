Celine Dion Cancels All 2023-2024 Dates on European ‘Courage’ Tour: ‘I’m Not Giving Up’

Céline Dion has once again been forced to cancel a wide swath of concert dates due to her ongoing battle with a rare neurological disease. On Friday morning (May 26), the singer posted a lengthy note to fans announcing that she is canceling the remaining European shows on her 2023-2024 European Courage Tour after previously rescheduling them.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” the singer said in a statement. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

The affected dates included a planned run of 2023 shows in Amsterdam, Paris, Antwerp, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and Helsinki that were slated to take place from late August to early October, as well as 23 European shows booked for March 6-April 22. Tickets purchased for the 42 canceled dates will be refunded through the original point of purchase.

The announcement noted that as the world has moved on after the COVID-19 lockdown, Celine has “continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery, but at this time is unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour… We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now.”

Dion had performed the first 52 dates of the Courage tour in North America before the pandemic paused it in March 2020. She was then diagnosed with a rare condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which her team said causes severe and persistent muscle spasms that have prevented her from performing.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, SPS is a rare neurological disorder that has features of an autoimmune disease. It is characterized by “fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms. Abnormal postures, often hunched over and stiffened, are characteristic of the disorder.” People with SPS can be too disabled to walk or move and may be “afraid to leave the house because street noises, such as the sound of a horn, can trigger spasms and falls.” According to the Institute, the disorder affects twice as many women as men and science does not yet understand what causes it.

In December 2022, Dion pushed all her 2023 dates into 2024, and canceled them entirely before initially vowing to reboot the European portion of the tour this summer.

Check out the affected dates below.