Carly Rae Jepsen Reveals ‘The Loveliest Time’ Album Release Date

The project follows 2022's The Loneliest Time.

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen Jasmine Safaeian

A year after unveiling her 2022 album, The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen isn’t stopping just yet.

The pop superstar revealed on Wednesday (July 12) that her new album, The Loveliest Time, will be arriving on July 28 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. Jepsen revealed the cover art on Instagram while announcing the news, in which the 37-year-old singer is seen dressed in a gold two-piece set, as she leans against a dark ledge.

The 12-track album will feature the recently released, James Ford-produced single “Shy Boy,” as well as a collection of songs that were born in isolation. For the project, Jepsen enlisted a team of her trusted musical collaborators including John Hill, Patrik Berger, Rostam Batmanglij, Kyle Shearer and more.

“I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it,” Jepsen captioned an Instagram photo previously announcing the album title. “The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we. It’s time for celebration and for all the lessons we have learned to burst into joyful action.

Her previous release, The Loneliest Time, was released on Oct. 5. The set peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and became her fourth top 40 album on the chart.

