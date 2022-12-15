Carly Rae Jepsen Takes ‘Surrender My Heart’ to Broadway in New Music Video

Carly Rae Jepsen interpreted her The Loneliest Time track, “Surrender My Heart,” for the Broadway stage in her theatrical new music video released on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

In the Brantley Gutierrez-directed clip, the 37-year-old singer enlists the help of 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski to put on an atmospheric stage production of “Surrender My Heart,” complete with ballerinas, sparkling costumes and colorful backdrops.

When the performance was met by roaring applause, Krakowski says offstage, “I do such — she’s doing such good work.”

“What I really want to capture in this music video … is that there is like a no-good, terrible, horrible bad day going down for a few different women within the production, maybe myself, maybe a ballerina, maybe somebody else involved, and through the support of each other and the behind-the-scenes kind of chaos, that we’re able to pull off the mini miracle of what it is to be in a Broadway situation,” Jepsen told Rolling Stone of the concept behind the video.

“There was something that sparked in that moment for me of kind of crossing the idea of bringing a ballerina, maybe bringing some other kind of true-blue Broadway stars in line with this project and making it a crossing of worlds in the best possible way,” she added.

“Surrender My Heart” is featured on Jepsen’s sixth studio album, The Loneliest Time, which was released back in October. The LP peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Nov. 5, 2022.

Watch the “Surrender My Heart” music video below.