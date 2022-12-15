×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Carly Rae Jepsen Takes ‘Surrender My Heart’ to Broadway in New Music Video

30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski also stars in the Brantley Gutierrez-directed clip.

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on stage at Somerset House on July 11, 2022 in London, England. Gus Stewart/Redferns

Carly Rae Jepsen interpreted her The Loneliest Time track, “Surrender My Heart,” for the Broadway stage in her theatrical new music video released on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

Explore

Explore

Carly Rae Jepsen

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In the Brantley Gutierrez-directed clip, the 37-year-old singer enlists the help of 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski to put on an atmospheric stage production of “Surrender My Heart,” complete with ballerinas, sparkling costumes and colorful backdrops.

Related

Cardi B Offset

Offset Is Wishing Himself a Very Happy Birthday With Suggestive Cardi B Photo

When the performance was met by roaring applause, Krakowski says offstage, “I do such — she’s doing such good work.”

“What I really want to capture in this music video … is that there is like a no-good, terrible, horrible bad day going down for a few different women within the production, maybe myself, maybe a ballerina, maybe somebody else involved, and through the support of each other and the behind-the-scenes kind of chaos, that we’re able to pull off the mini miracle of what it is to be in a Broadway situation,” Jepsen told Rolling Stone of the concept behind the video.

“There was something that sparked in that moment for me of kind of crossing the idea of bringing a ballerina, maybe bringing some other kind of true-blue Broadway stars in line with this project and making it a crossing of worlds in the best possible way,” she added.

“Surrender My Heart” is featured on Jepsen’s sixth studio album, The Loneliest Time, which was released back in October. The LP peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Nov. 5, 2022.

Watch the “Surrender My Heart” music video below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad