Camila Cabello & Willow’s World Gets Turned Upside Down in Trippy ‘Psychofreak’ Video: Watch

Camila Cabello and Willow‘s video for their collaborative track “Psychofreak” is here. To kick off the release of her third studio album, Familia, Cabello dropped the video for the dark pop track on Friday (April 8).

In the video, Cabello and Willow are at the mercy of a liminal space consisting of turquoise and green-painted walls, paneled office ceilings and carpeted flooring. As Cabello begins contemplating her many anxieties and lack of connection with others, the walls in the space start to shift. Suddenly the singer is perched on the walls and ceiling, highlighting the inner turmoil she feels.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Camila Cabello Willow See latest videos, charts and news

“Feelin’ like a psychofreak sometimes/ Tryna get connected, no Wi-Fi/ Tell me that you love me, are you lying?/ Give me lemonade, I give you limes/ House in the hills is a house of cards/ Blink and the fairytale falls apart/ Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark/ Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard,” Cabello sings in the chorus of the track.

The song also sees the former Fifth Harmony member discussing her 2016 split from the group in the track’s second verse: “Everybody says they miss the old me/ I been on this ride since I was 15/ I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.” Cabello confirmed the lyrics were about her leaving the group in an April 7 interview with Reuters, and said she is in a “really good place” with the other members.

Willow, meanwhile, chimes in for an assist on the downtempo tune, and gives an angsty edge to the song, singing about her inability to open herself up to love from a partner and relax. “Wish I could be like everyone/ But I’m not like anyone,” she laments.

Watch the video for “Psychofreak” below.