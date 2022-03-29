Camila Cabello Teases Two Songs From Upcoming Album ‘Familia’: Listen

Camila Cabello has shared snippets for new music on her social media accounts. The 25-year-old singer posted a 43-second long captioned video on Monday (March 28) for a song with the lyrics “Hate it when you shut me out/ Acting like it’s your $h*t to figure out.” The moody track preview was followed by another video Tuesday (March 29) of a seemingly acoustic guitar-driven ballad, which repeatedly features the lyrics “Everyone at this party isn’t you.”

Both of the videos’ captions reference the April 8th release date for her upcoming album, Familia, with the more recent one pointing toward a presave link for the album in her bio.

The snippets come ahead of Cabello’s anticipated “Familia: Welcome to the Family” concert, which will take place live on her TikTok 7 p.m ET on April 7. The streaming event will preview more songs from the album; the program has been described in a release as an “immersive and inventive music experience.”

Cabello is heading into a busy few weeks. On Tuesday, she performed alongside Ed Sheeran — with whom she recently collaborated on “Bam Bam” — a single from her new album — for ITV’s Concert For Ukraine. The two-hour benefit show took place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, and was a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine, who have been displaced after Russia’s all-out assault on the nation. (You can stream the concert on YouTube.)

Following her April TikTok concert and the release of her new album, she will be appearing on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest for the April 9 episode, which actor Jake Gyllenhaal will be hosting.

Until then, check out the snippets of her new songs below.