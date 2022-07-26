Stromae Enlists Camila Cabello for New Version of ‘Mon Amour’

Fresh off the success of her Ed Sheeran-assisted “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello is set to try her hand at another seismic musical collaboration. On Tuesday (July 26) Belgian singer-songwriter Stromae took to to announce a new version of “Mon Amour” set to feature the “Never Be The Same” singer.

Slated to debut on Wednesday (July 27), the updated version of “Mon Amour” marks the first collaboration between the two multilingual artists. “Mon Amour” first appeared on Stromae’s Multitude album which hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart in March. In his posts announcing the song’s release, Stromae noted that fans would be able to join him for an “exclusive cross interview before the music video airs” at 8:45am PT/5:45pm CET.

This new duet version of “Mon Amour” adds to what has already been an exciting week for both artists — Stromae picked up his first MTV Video Music Awards nomination after the list of nominees was unveiled on Tuesday. “L’Enfer,” Multitude’s lead single, earned a nod for in the video for good category. Cabello, on the other hand, garnered a best cinematography nomination for “Bam Bam.” The “Don’t Go Yet” singer is already a four-time winner at the show.

Stromae has earned a pair of No. 1 albums on the World Albums chart and two top 5 hits on the World Digital Song Sales chart including “Papaoutai” (No. 4) and “Tous les Mêmes” (No. 5). This year, Camila Cabello’s Familia (No. 10) became her third consecutive top 10 album on the Billboard 200. Over on the Billboard Hot 100, the Fifth Harmony alumna has earned four top 10 hits including the No. 1 singles “Señorita” (with Shawn Mendes) and “Havana” (with Young Thug).

Check out Stromae’s announcement below.