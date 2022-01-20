Camila Cabello Shares Sweet Comment After Shawn Mendes Teases New Music

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

Shawn Mendes has been in the studio, seemingly working on the follow-up to his 2020 album, Wonder, and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello is just as excited as his fans.

The 23-year-old “In My Blood” singer uploaded a 12-second clip to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 18), jamming out on FaceTime to a demo of a song he’s working on. The clip then cuts to Mendes in the studio, rocking out to the same track on guitar.

“Y’all dig this?” he teased in the caption. See the clip on Instagram here.

Cabello certainly did dig it, leaving a sweet High School Musical-themed comment under the post. “Ur crazy wildcat,” she wrote, in reference to Vanessa Hudgens‘ Gabriella and her signature line to Zac Efron‘s Troy.

After more than two years of dating, Shawmila announced in November that they’ve broken up, but will “continue to be best friends.” The pair shared a matching statement, signed “Camila and Shawn,” on their respective Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement reads. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Though they didn’t start dating until July 2019, the pair met in 2014 when Mendes and Cabello’s then-group Fifth Harmony both opened for Austin Mahone on tour. In 2015, they released “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which hit the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their next duet, 2019’s “Señorita,” topped Hot 100.