Camila Cabello Will Preview ‘Familia’ Album During ‘Immersive’ TikTok Concert

Camila Cabello performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York City.

Camila Cabello will preview songs from her upcoming Familia album during a kaleidoscopic concert on her TikTok channel called “Familia: Welcome to the Family.” The special event, described in a release as an “immersive and inventive music experience,” will be broadcast live on Cabello’s TikTok channel at 7 p.m ET on April 7 and feature previews of songs from the album, which is due out the next day (April 8).

“Camila’s upcoming stream is a fantastical trip through the artist’s mind, with shifting sets and costumes designed to complement the music,” according to the release. “The performance was created using eye-popping XR, augmenting Camila’s singing and choreography with immersive visual effects bringing Camila’s creativity to her fans like never before.”

The event — which will be re-broadcast three more times after the first screening — promises an “engrossing visual world” for each song the singer will perform as she leads the audience on a “surreal journey through an ever-shifting reality.”

In a preview posted to TikTok on Monday (March 14), Cabello dances in a series of colorful outfits on psychedelic sets while swinging through the clouds and dancing in the desert to the strains of her new single, “Bam Bam.”

Last week, Cabello’s new pop ditty featuring Ed Sheeran, topped Billboard’s weekly new music poll, with fans giving “Bam Bam” 76% of the vote. “Así es la vida si/ Yeah, that’s just life, baby,” she sings on the song in which she muses about life after a break-up alongside Sheeran; they most recently collaborated on 2019’s “South of the Border.” Previous previews of Familia have included the songs “On Na Na” with Myke Towers and “Don’t Go Yet.”

Check out the broadcast schedule for “Familia: Welcome to the Family” and the TikTok preview of the concert below.

@camilacabello Welcome to the family. Join me on @TikTok for a FAMILIA live album concert on April 7 at 4pm PST! ♬ original sound – Camila Cabello

Live Broadcast: Thursday April 7 @ 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Rebroadcast #1 (US/CA/LATAM): Friday April 8 @ 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Rebroadcast #2 (APAC/AUS): Saturday April 9 @ 8pm MYT/9 p.m. JP/10 p.m. AEST

Rebroadcast #3 (UK/EU/Africa): Saturday April 9 @ 11 a.m. PT/7 p.m. BST