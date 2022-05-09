Camila Cabello Launches ‘Protect Our Kids’ Fund to Fight Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Camila Cabello at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Camila Cabello spent Mother’s Day (May 8) hosting a benefit concert to support the emergency “Protect Our Kids” fund. The singer has teamed with Lambda Legal and Equality Florida to help protect LGBTQ+ students and their families from Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill, which bars public school teachers in Cabello’s home state from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Explore Explore Camila Cabello See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I am sooo honored to have spent Mother’s Day supporting @lambdalegal and @equalityfl in launching the Protect Our Kids Fund which supports litigation against the hateful Don’t Say Gay or Trans law in FL,” Cabello wrote alongside a series of pictures from the event. “What’s happening in my home state is unacceptable and is harming LGBTQ+ youth and families. Some of the most special people in my life are in this community and it breaks my heart to see their identities try to be erased. We have to demand equal rights and respect for all.”

Among the other acts who supported the fund at Sunday’s launch were transgender singer Shea Diamond, RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Valentina and Kim Petras.

Cabello noted that the effort has already raised more than $500,000 to protect the LGBTQ community. The fund will provide resources for students, teachers and families impacted by the bill and set up a special hotline for anyone who has been “harmed under the law so experts can provide critical support.” Florida’s controversial “Parental Rights Bill” was recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said during the signing that teaching kindergarten-aged children that they “can be whatever they want to be” was “inappropriate” for children.

Critics of the bill, including the Trevor Project, have said that it erases “LGBTQ identity, history and culture — as well as LGBTQ students themselves.”

See Cabello’s post below.