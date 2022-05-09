Camila Cabello to Headline 2022 UEFA Champions League Opening Ceremony in Paris

Camila Cabello is slated to headline the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 EUFA Champions League final. The singer announced the news with a colorful video in which she sings her 2017 smash “Havana” in a colorful, blossoming AI universe while strutting across a stage before spinning around as her blue dress transforms into a flowing pink gown and she transitions into her recent single “Bam Bam” as a virtual version of the shiny champion’s cup floats high above her.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be performing at the UEFA @championsleague Final Opening Ceremony presented by @pepsiglobal #PepsiShow. I’ve got lots of surprises in store for you,” Cabello wrote in a message to fans. The showdown between Liverpool and Real Madrid will take place at Stade de France on May 28.

Marshmello headlined last year’s opening ceremony with a mind-bending six-minute virtual performance that was two years in the making.

Last week, Cabello was honored at Variety’s Power of Women event for her work with the Movement Voter Fund to launch the Healing Justice Project, and used her time on the floor to discuss the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion that experts suspect could lead to an overturning of the seminal 1973 Roe v. Wade case that has guaranteed women the right to an abortion.

“It’s atrocious,” the 25-year-old singer said during her speech in which she also encouraged people to get involved by voting on the local level and donating to relevant causes. “Obviously it’s going to affect poor women the most, because women that have resources — even like me — will be able to handle things if if they’re needed. The idea of having one moment transform the course of a woman’s life is tragic. And it’s tragic [that] the people affected are not having a say.”

