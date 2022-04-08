Camila Cabello’s Third Album, ‘Familia,’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Camila Cabello‘s third studio album has arrived — on Friday (April 8), the “Bam Bam” singer’s newest LP, Familia, was released at midnight and gives fans some of her most introspective and personal work to date.

The record features a total of 12 songs including singles “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran, and three new collaborations: Cabello gets an assist from Willow on “Psychofreak” which sheds light on her split from Fifth Harmony, while Yotuel and Maria Becerra lend their talents to tracks “Lola” and “Hasta Los Dientes” respectively.

Cabello previously told Billboard that Familia is a celebration of her friends and loved ones. “This album to me means community, I guess the opposite of you on your own. It’s more you with other people land sharing in that joy and success, whatever that means. Interdependence realizing how important everybody is in your life. A lot of it is inspired by my relationships: My relationships to my family, my relationship to my friends, my relationship to my [then] partner…it’s all about connections with other people, hence, Familia.”

Familia serves at the follow up to Cabello’s 2019 release, Romance. The sophomore effort peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, spent a total of 41 weeks on the chart and spawned a total of four singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — of the four songs, “My Oh My” featuring DaBaby charted the highest and peaked at No. 12. By comparison, Familia‘s current singles “Bam Bam” and “Don’t Go Yet” have charted at Nos. 23 and 42 on the all-genre tally.

Listen to Familia in full below.