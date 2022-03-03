Camila Cabello Celebrates Her 25th Birthday by Revealing ‘Familia’ Album Release Date

Camila Cabello‘s third solo album is arriving soon. On Thursday (March 3), the “Don’t Go Yet” singer celebrated her 25th birthday with a major announcement: Familia will be released next month on April 8.

“2 facts: it’s my birthday and this album is my whole f–king heart,” Cabello wrote on Twitter and Instagram, with a photo of the album’s cover art attached — an intimate snap of her in a sequined black dress with a multicolored ruffled skirt, holding a smiling young girl in her arms. “FAMILIA. Out April 8.”

Explore Explore Camila Cabello See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In addition to the cover art, the singer shared a link for fans and followers to pre-save the album on Spotify and Apple Music.

The news of Familia‘s release date comes after the three-time Grammy nominee started teasing the release of her forthcoming single, “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran, via TikTok and Instagram. The single is preceded by “La Buena Vida,” “Don’t Go Yet” and “Oh Na Na” with Myke Towers and Tainy, though it is unclear if the collaboration is part of the album.

Speaking with Billboard News in November about the forthcoming album release, Cabello said Familia “means community, I guess the opposite of you on your own.” She continued, “It’s more you with other people land sharing in that joy and success, whatever that means. Interdependence realizing how important everybody is in your life. A lot of it is inspired by my relationships: My relationships to my family, my relationship to my friends, my relationship to my partner … it’s all about connections with other people, hence, Familia.”

See the release announcement below.