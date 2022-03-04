×
Camila Cabello Readies ‘Familia’ Album With Ed Sheeran Collab ‘Bam Bam’: Stream It Now

Two great pop worlds collide on “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello’s new collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

The gyrating pop number oozes Latin charm, with a warm tropical breeze blowing through.

The “Havana” singer teased the song with several short cuts in recent days, and dropped the recording in full at the stroke of midnight.

“Bam Bam” is Cabello’s first release for 2022, while Sheeran is riding a purple patch during which he has contributed to no less than four U.K. No. 1s in the past year.

There’s a whole lot more to come from Cabello, who’s just announced a new album, Familia, due out April 8.

But first, the official music for “Bam Bam” is scheduled to drop Friday morning (March 4) at 10am ET.

Stream “Bam Bam” below.

