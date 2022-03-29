Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran Perform ‘Bam Bam’ for the First Time During ‘Concert for Ukraine’

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran joined forces at ITV’s Concert for Ukraine on Tuesday (March 29) to perform their new collaboration “Bam Bam” live together for the very first time.

“We’re all praying tonight for the peace and the safety of the people in the Ukraine,” the former Fifth Harmony member said before surprising the crowd by welcoming Sheeran to the stage, adding, “This is such a full circle moment for me…But, like, literally I cried the first time I met him, I’m like such a huge fan of his.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Camila Cabello Ed Sheeran See latest videos, charts and news

From there, the duo wasted no time jumping into the song — which has thus far peaked at No. 23 on the Hot 100 — with Cabello singing, “You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfing now/ I said I love you for life, but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now/ Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts/ But not everything works out,” as Sheeran strummed along on his acoustic guitar and a bevy of back-up dancers flooded the stage in sparkly blue outfits.

While the “Shivers” singer later headlined his own solo set over the course of the evening, other acts on the lineup of the Birmingham, U.K.-set benefit concert included Snow Patrol, Anne-Marie, Nile Rogers with Chic, Emeli Sandé, Tom Odell, Paloma Faith, Eurovision winner Jamala and more.

Earlier today, Cabello previewed two other mystery tracks from her forthcoming third solo album Familia, which is due to be released April 8 via Epic Records.

Sheeran, meanwhile, is still in the throes of promoting his 2021 album =, which has included remixes of “The Joker and The Queen” with Taylor Swift and lead single “Bad Habits” with Bring Me the Horizon.

Watch Cabello and Sheeran jam out to “Bam Bam” during ITV’s Concert for Ukraine below.